Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 23,728 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.24% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 33.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 246,217 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.