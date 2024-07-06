Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 24,388 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

