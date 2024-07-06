Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,493 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 124,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.80. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

