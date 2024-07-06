Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,240 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

