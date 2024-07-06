Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 59,924 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

