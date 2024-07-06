Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in MasTec by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 69,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 2.3 %

MTZ opened at $100.58 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $88.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.