Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

