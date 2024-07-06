Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,687,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $220.05 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

