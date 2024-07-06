Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $530.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $534.08 and a 200-day moving average of $510.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

