Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after buying an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after buying an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

