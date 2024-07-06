Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP opened at $214.81 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.05.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

