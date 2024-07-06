Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $69.46 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

