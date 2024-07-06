Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after buying an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after buying an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

