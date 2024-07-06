Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

