Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

