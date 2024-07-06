Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.53 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

