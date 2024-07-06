Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,801,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $453.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

