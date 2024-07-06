Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NU by 1,235.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 343,899 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,021,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NU by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,497,000 after buying an additional 3,886,442 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NU. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

NYSE:NU opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

