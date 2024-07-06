Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,930.15 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,800.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,639.94. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.