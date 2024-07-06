Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,336 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $112.82 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

