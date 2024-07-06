Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,412 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

INVH stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

