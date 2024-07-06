Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 26,771 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,517,000 after purchasing an additional 91,322 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Perrigo by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRGO

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.