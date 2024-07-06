Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 29,882 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,882 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,491,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,787,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,994,000 after acquiring an additional 699,739 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 842,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 697,956 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,649,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

