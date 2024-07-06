Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,289 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,177,000 after purchasing an additional 328,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

