Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

OIH opened at $309.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.88. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $278.63 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

