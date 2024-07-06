Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 420,978 Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Price Performance

NASDAQ BITF opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. Research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BITF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bitfarms

About Bitfarms

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.