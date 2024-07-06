Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,350 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $845,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $280.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.55.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

