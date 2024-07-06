Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,342 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after purchasing an additional 697,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,909,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,775,000 after purchasing an additional 204,546 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.