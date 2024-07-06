Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $3.40 Million Position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 776,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,395 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

enCore Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EU opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $756.04 million, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of -0.02.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.