Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $4.06 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at $813,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,893 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,065. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

