Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 32.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

