Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,548,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VFH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 180,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

