Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $133,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intapp by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock worth $2,106,101 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.