Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vir Biotechnology worth $123,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $24.46.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.