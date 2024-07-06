Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hims & Hers Health worth $126,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,649 shares of company stock worth $13,892,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.4 %

HIMS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2,077.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.