Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.03% of Krispy Kreme worth $127,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,574 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.