Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,605,345 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $131,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.