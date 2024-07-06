Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 237,463 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.35% of Green Brick Partners worth $124,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 396.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 240.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

GRBK stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on GRBK

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.