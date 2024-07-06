Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 5,311,842 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.73% of Banc of California worth $121,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Banc of California by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 571,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,498 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Banc of California by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 66,739 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 114,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

