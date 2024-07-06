Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of CVR Energy worth $119,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

