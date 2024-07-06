Vanguard Group Inc. Has $117.93 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.22% of United Natural Foods worth $117,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 266,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

UNFI stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

