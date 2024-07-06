Vanguard Group Inc. Has $120.15 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.99% of Vericel worth $120,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

VCEL opened at $46.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,663.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,246 shares of company stock worth $1,924,869 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

