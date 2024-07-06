Vanguard Group Inc. Has $123.55 Million Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.67% of AMC Entertainment worth $123,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

