Vanguard Group Inc. Has $124.62 Million Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.03% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $124,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 441,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 387,435 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 274,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,783 shares of company stock worth $9,562,442. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

