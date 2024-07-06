Vanguard Group Inc. Has $124.72 Million Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,894,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 419,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $124,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 275,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $446,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ICL Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 228,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.