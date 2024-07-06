Vanguard Group Inc. Has $131.15 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.50% of Palomar worth $131,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.32 per share, with a total value of $84,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $2,355,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.