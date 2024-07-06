Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.17% of Dynavax Technologies worth $129,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.28.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
