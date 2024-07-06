Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,275,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.17% of Dynavax Technologies worth $129,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.