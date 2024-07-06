Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.28% of Coeur Mining worth $116,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.7 %

CDE stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

