Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Koppers worth $121,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 82,741 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth $5,106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $746.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,845,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

