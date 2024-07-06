Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.30% of Chegg worth $132,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $2.77 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

